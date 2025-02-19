IMPHAL: A massive wildfire engulfed the hill ranges near Thangbung Minou village, Chandel District of Manipur which borders Myanmar on the south.

The fire, which began when the villagers attempted to clear a forested slope through controlled burning, quickly spread due to strong winds and dry vegetation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The fire had spread dangerously close to a commercial communication tower and nearby residential houses.

Several wild animals and birds were charred to death in the fire, though no report on the loss of human life.

A defence wing statement said that the troops of Assam Rifles on duty at Chandel noticed thick smoke and immediately mobilized a firefighting team.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The para-military personnel by joining hands with the local Police and civilians together contained the blaze in a flash operation that lasted around 4 hours.

Thus the Assam Rifles under the command of the Headquarters Inspector General (South) in coordination with other agency personnel and villagers averted the major forest fire preventing potential loss of life and property.

The statement said, “The Assam Rifles due to its swift response and speedy action saved precious lives.”