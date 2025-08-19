Guwahati: Manipur’s Sarangthem Nirupama was named the 4th Runner-Up at the Miss Universe India 2025 grand finale, held on Monday in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

The Glamanand Group organized the national pageant in association with K Sera Sera Box Office and directed by Nikhil Anand, National Director of Miss Universe India.

Manika Vishwakarma of Rajasthan won the Miss Universe India 2025 title and received the crown from her outgoing titleholder, Rhea Singha, during the grand finale.

She will now begin preparations to represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.

Tanya Sharma of Uttar Pradesh was named 1st Runner-Up, followed by Mehak Dhingra as 2nd Runner-Up, and Amishi Kaushik of Haryana as the 3rd Runner-Up.

Nirupama, hailing from Manipur’s Kakching Khunou Lamhaba Leikai, is currently pursuing a degree in Psychology at CT University, Punjab.

In addition to finishing as 4th Runner-Up, she was also awarded the Miss Popular title, a testament to her strong public support and charisma throughout the competition.

Before being crowned Miss Universe Manipur 2025, she had won the titles of Mega Miss Northeast 2023 and Miss Manipur 2022. She also participated in several pageants, such as Orange Queen, steadily building her presence as a confident and compassionate young woman.