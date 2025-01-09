Manipur's 'Chahi Taret Khuntakpa' documentary highlights Seven Years' Devastation

Imphal: A historical documentary titled “Chahi Taret Khuntakpa,” based on the devastating Seven Years’ Devastation of the erstwhile Kingdom of Manipur, was released on Thursday at the historic Kangla Fort.

The 22-minute film, directed by renowned filmmaker Romi Meitei, was unveiled in the presence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who shared that the documentary will be aired on the ‘History Channel,’ with plans to adapt it into a full-length feature film.

The film, which took three years to complete, aims to highlight the legacy and significance of Manipur’s history, particularly the devastation caused by the Burmese invasion in 1819.

Chief Minister Singh stressed the importance of preserving and protecting the state’s culture, tradition, and history by understanding the roots and legacy of the ancestors.

In a post on Facebook, Singh expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the film, including Prof. Naorem Joykumar Singh, Dr. N. Birachandra Singh, and the film’s director Romi Meitei.

He also praised the efforts of the Manipur State Archaeology and the Department of Art & Culture in promoting the state’s history and heritage. Singh mentioned that a historical feature film will be produced soon and screened in cinemas for public audiences.

The Seven Years’ Devastation, also known as “Chahi Taret Khuntakpa,” occurred after the Burmese invasion of Manipur in 1819, led by General Mingimala Bandula. During Maharaja Marjit Singh’s reign, this period of occupation forced many to flee, with the King and others taking refuge in Cachar.

In 1824, during the First Anglo-Burmese War, Gambhir Singh allied with the British to reclaim Manipur, eventually driving the Burmese out. The 1826 Treaty of Yandabo ended the war and restored Gambhir Singh as the King of Manipur, marking the end of the Seven Years’ Devastation.