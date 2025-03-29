Manipuri Film 'Yahouthengba Khoimu' nominated for four awards at CIFA 2025

Imphal: The Manipuri feature film ‘Yahouthengba Khoimu’ (Blossom of Love) has been shortlisted for four prestigious awards at the 6th Crown International Film Award (CIFA) 2025, to be held in Bangladesh.

The film has been nominated for Best Feature Film, Best Story, Best Actor, and Best Director. Directed by Rakesh Naorem and based on a story by Dr. RK Nayansana, the 135-minute film features a screenplay and dialogues by emerging filmmaker Khwairakpam Bishwamittra.

Prominent actors Avi Khundrakpam, Ithoi Oinam, and Ratana Kshetrimayum star in the film. Avi Khundrakpam has earned a nomination for Best Actor at CIFA 2025 for his outstanding performance.

Director Rakesh Naorem expressed his gratitude for the nominations, stating, “It’s an honor to see our work recognized at an international platform like CIFA.”

The film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the challenges of relationships, following the story of a young couple, Yahouthengba and Khoimu, as they navigate hardships and triumphs in their journey together.

Produced under the IPAK Films Production Manipur banner and presented by the Jaideep Memorial Foundation, Yahouthengba Khoimu premiered as a Tribute Show on December 31, 2024, at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) Auditorium in Imphal.

The nominations underscore the growing recognition of Manipuri cinema on the global stage.