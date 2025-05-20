Imphal: A Naga underground group, which is currently in a peace pact with the government, has announced the brighter future of the Zeliangrong Nagas and their kindred people in their demand for a separate homeland in the region.

The Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), one of the powerful underground groups belonging to the Naga community, has strengthened its arms and political movements during the past few days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These followed a one-day people’s consultative meeting on the ongoing Zeliangrong political talks with the Government of India at Gaidimjang-1 community hall in Noney district of Manipur passed a resolution on Monday.

The meeting, attended by various leaders and CSOs from different villages of Khoupum, Nungba, Noney, Dolang, and Nungnang circles, resolved a collective resolution to extend full support and cooperation to the ongoing dialogue.

The ZUF also organised a homecoming ceremony, marking the joining of seven leaders and cadres from the NSCN (R) into its fold on Tuesday at Dilung headquarters in Camp Arafat.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Louis Gangmei, Secretary of Information & Publicity of the ZUF, in a statement, states that the homecoming strengthens the bond of brotherhood for a brighter future of the Zeliangrong and its kindred people.

Louis further states that considering the rising political tensions and the unprecedented developments unfolding across the region, it is imperative to determine the best path forward for safeguarding the political rights and future of the Zeliangrong people.

The seven NSCN (R) cadres include Kilonser G Laban, Deputy Kilonser Home, M Raguangning Maringmei, Dinganglung Rongmei, Sagungam Gangmei, Jinkging Dy Secretary (CFMC), Major Pouguanglung, and Giangthuingam Malangmei, 2nd Lt.