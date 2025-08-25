Guwahati: The Manipur Zoological Garden (MZG), in collaboration with the India Turtle Conservation Program (ITCP), has successfully conducted the first artificial incubation of Asian Giant Tortoises (Manouria emys phayrei) in the state.

A total of 28 hatchlings emerged from a single nest this year, marking a significant step in conserving one of Northeast India’s most threatened reptiles.

The Asian Giant Tortoise, the largest tortoise species in the region, is classified as Critically Endangered. Native to the forests of Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam, and Meghalaya, the species has faced drastic population declines due to habitat loss and hunting pressures.

Building on this success, MZG is preparing to launch a conservation breeding programme, aiming to eventually release captive-bred individuals into the wild.

“As valued as MZG is for breeding the Sangai or Brow-antlered deer, we now look forward to initiating the conservation of another magnificent yet lesser-known reptile, the Asian Giant Tortoise,” said Laishram Biramangol Singh, Director, MZG. Dedicated facilities will be developed for sustained breeding and phased wild releases.

The hatchlings are currently under expert husbandry care. Alongside the breakthrough, MZG and ITCP organized a capacity-building workshop on August 21, training 25 zookeepers and frontline forest staff in tortoise and freshwater turtle conservation.

Sushmita Kar, Project Coordinator, ITCP, said the next steps include assessing suitable habitats and mapping the species’ native distribution across Manipur to strengthen its recovery in the wild.

The initiative has received strong support from the Manipur Forest Department, including the PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden. Key contributions also came from L. Sarat Chandra (Veterinarian, MZG), Georgie Yumnam (Range Officer, MZG), and Durga Charan Karmakar (Animal Attendant, MZG).

This achievement adds a new chapter to Manipur’s conservation legacy and offers hope for the revival of a species that once thrived in Northeast India’s forests.