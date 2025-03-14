Manipur: Yaoshang festival begins amid unrest

Imphal: With a ritual of burning the ‘Yaoshang’ (ceremonial hut) structure made of straw and bamboo, people in the valley of Manipur began to celebrate the Yaoshang festival on Friday with a five-day-long sports bonanza in the state.

The burning of the ‘Yoshang’ marks the victory of good over evil. The festival usually begins on the full Moon day of the Meitei Lunar month of Lamta (February-March).

Owing to the prevailing law and order situation of this strife-ridden state, the celebration has started in a low-key affair.

On the first day of the festival, children collect money from the neighbouring houses after the burning of the ceremonial hut in the evening.

To keep the traditional and ritual festival alive, whether young or old, everyone solemnized their traditional songs and dance performances, amid burning the traditional hut.

The members of local clubs on Friday, thronged the historic Kangla Fort to collect the sacred fire for their torch rallies for holding the annual sports meet for five days at their respective localities.

As a part of the celebration, local club organisations also focused on sporting activities in every locality for the new generations.

On the occasion of the Yaoshang festival, Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also conveys greetings to the people of Manipur.