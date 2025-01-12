Manipur: Yairipok shop owners launch indefinite strike against extortion

Imphal: An indefinite general strike was called in Imphal, on Sunday against the heavy extortion and financial demands imposed on shop owners in Yairipok Bazaar, located in the southeastern part of Manipur.

The strike, organized by the Yairipok Market Shop Owners’ Association, began at 5 AM and led to a halt in business activities and vehicular traffic in the area.

Local markets and shops remained closed, and the streets around Yairipok were deserted. Protesters also blocked roads by sitting in the middle.

Kh Suraj, the secretary of the Shop Owners’ Association, stated that although the association had supported voluntary organizations involved in the ongoing conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis since May 3, 2023, the shopkeepers were still facing excessive financial demands. This forced the association to call for the indefinite strike.

Suraj appealed to the concerned groups to stop the extortion and urged the state government to intervene.

However, essential services like water supply, healthcare, media, and religious ceremonies were exempt from the strike.