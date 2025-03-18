Manipur: WTI hosts Pangolin Cup to raise awareness on wildlife protection

Imphal: A mass awareness campaign to conserve pangolins, a critically endangered species threatened by illegal poaching for their scales, took place during the Pangolin Cup 2025 in the Senapati district of Manipur.

Organized by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in collaboration with the Senapati District Olympic Association and the Manipur Forest Department, the event is being held from March 17-22.

The football tournament features a Pangolin mascot to raise awareness about pangolin conservation and wildlife protection among children and the community.

The initiative is supported by the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Pangolin Crisis Fund (PCF), marking a significant step towards pangolin conservation in the region.

The Indo-Myanmar border, known for its porous boundaries, has become a hotspot for wildlife trafficking, with pangolins being trafficked globally for traditional medicine and luxury items.

The event, which has 15 teams from across Senapati district participating, aims to preserve the region’s natural heritage and biodiversity. Pangolins are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 in Manipur.