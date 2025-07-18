Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested a woman in connection with the alleged theft of a gold ring from a jewellery shop in Wahengbam Leikai Supermarket, Imphal.

The accused, identified as Shakina alias Apikcha (28), a resident of Paobitek Mayai Leikai under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West district, was arrested from her residence by a team from Imphal Police Station on July 16.

According to police, the arrest followed a complaint filed by a shopkeeper who reported that a gold ring worth Rs 40,000 went missing after a visit by the accused. A video clip of the incident had circulated on social media, reportedly showing the theft.

Following the complaint, a joint search operation was conducted by personnel from Imphal and Wangoi police stations at the accused’s residence. Shakina was detained and later admitted to the offence during interrogation. The stolen ring was recovered from her possession.

Police officials stated that Shakina is a habitual offender and had previously been arrested in 2022 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

She was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on July 18 and remanded to judicial custody until July 31. Legal proceedings are ongoing.