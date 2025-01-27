Guwahati: Chennai police has arrested a woman from Manipur for illegally selling painkiller tablets, said an official.

According to Chennai police, the accused, identified as Vungliaching alias Rebekka, 30, a resident of Singhat in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, was apprehended on Friday near Thiruvanmiyur bus stand.

Police recovered 8,100 tablets of “tapentadol hydrochloride,” Rs 1,650 in cash, and an iPhone from her possession, said the police official.

He said investigations revealed that Vungliaching sourced the painkillers online, received them through courier, and distributed them across Chennai.

The arrest comes amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, where Churachandpur district, a Kuki tribes-dominated area, has been significantly impacted.

Vungliaching was produced before a local court and subsequently remanded to police custody for further investigation.