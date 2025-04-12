Manipur wins overall title at 68th National School Games

Imphal: Host Manipur emerged as the overall team champion of the 68th National School Games 2024-25 in the disciplines of weightlifting, Under 17 boys and girls, and Thang-Ta (the art of the sword and spear, a traditional martial art of Manipur), U-14 and U-19 boys and girls.

The Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) successfully hosted the championship at Imphal, which concluded on April 12 (Saturday). It started on April 7.

Over 860 athletes and officials representing 28 states/Union territories participated in the competitions.

In the weightlifting U-17 boys category, Manipur secured the top position with 192 points closely followed by Punjab as runersup with 188 points.

In the U-17 girls category, Manipur again dominated amassing 232 points while Maharashtra claimed the runners-up with 210 points.

With 424 points, Manipur was declared the overall team champion in the weightlifting discipline.

In the Thang-Ta competition, Manipur emerged overall team champion in U-14 boys and girls and U-19 boys and girls.

The host state also secured the top in the U14 boys category with Uttar Pradesh runners-up, In the U-14 girls category, Manipur clinched the first place followed by Delhi.

In the U-19 boys division, Manipur emerged victorious while Jammu and Kashmir took the runners-up. In the U-19 girls category, Manipur claimed the championship title with Delhi in second position.