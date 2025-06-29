Guwahati: Manipur has experienced a notable de-escalation of violence since the Centre imposed President’s Rule in February, with officials reporting a sharp drop in civilian casualties and a significant increase in drug seizures.

According to officials, Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and other paramilitary forces have intensified their drug seizure operations, leading to 84 arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. During this period of Central rule, security forces have seized a significant amount of drugs, including 24.4 kg of heroin, 25.7 kg of brown sugar, 31.8 kg of opium, and over 379 kg of ‘Ganja’.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials noted that security forces are also working to recover weapons looted from police armories during the initial outbreak of violence in May 2023.

Reports indicate that during the period of central rule, which began on February 13, authorities reported only one protest-related fatality. This stands in stark contrast to the 260 fatalities documented from May 3, 2023, until the enforcement of President’s Rule. Injuries have also seen a substantial decrease, with only 29 new cases reported in the last four months compared to a total of 1,776 since May 2023.

Furthermore, from February 13 to June 26, the region saw no incidents of arson or vandalism. This is a significant improvement, as cumulative incidents of such nature had crossed 17,000 before President’s Rule.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The officials asserted that despite the relative calm, the issue of unrecovered firearms remains a significant challenge for security agencies. In the last four months alone, authorities seized 2,390 weapons, with many identified as looted arms.

Security forces have also recently demolished 63 illegal bunkers, adding to the total of 548 dismantled since May 2023, they stated.

While arrests related to extortion continue, with 336 people apprehended in the last four months out of a total of 601, experts are expressing concerns over the resurgence of banned terror groups. These include the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL), and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

Officials allege these groups are running extortion rackets and engaging in out-of-court settlements for matrimonial and property disputes. Manipur Police recently cracked down on one such gang, apprehending several individuals.