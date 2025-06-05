Guwahati: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, convened a crucial meeting with party leaders from Manipur to address the escalating situation in the violence-hit state.

According to sources, the high-level discussion, held at the new AICC headquarters at Indira Bhavan, also included Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

Following the meeting, K.C. Venugopal on his official social media handle X stated, “Manipur has been under the grip of a devastating civil war for the last two years. It requires a political solution to bring back normalcy at the earliest.”

The meeting saw the participation of the party’s in-charge for Manipur, Saptagiri Ulaka, and PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh, along with other key leaders from the state.

The Congress party has consistently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and engage directly with the affected populace to help heal the wounds inflicted by the prolonged violence.

Notably, Manipur has been engulfed in inter-community violence between the Meiteis and Kukis since May 2023, tragically claiming over 200 lives to date.