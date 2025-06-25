Imphal: Manipur Police on Tuesday arrested a suspected vehicle lifter and recovered three stolen two-wheelers during a special drive in Thoubal district.

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, a special team of Thoubal district police carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Lilong Hangamthabi area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The team apprehended BM Aziz Hashmir, 21, a resident of the locality, from an inter-village road near his residence. A blue Honda Activa scooter without a registration number was recovered from his possession.

Following initial interrogation, police conducted a second operation at another location identified during questioning. Two additional stolen two-wheelers were recovered during the follow-up action.

With this recovery, the total number of stolen vehicles recovered since April 16 stands at 170, the police said. The recovered vehicles include two-wheelers, cars, and trucks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Between April 16 and April 30, police recovered 110 vehicles during the special drive. From May 1 to May 15, another 57 vehicles were seized from various locations.