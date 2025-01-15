

Imphal: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) in New Delhi have been advocating for the inclusion of ‘Lai-Haraoba,’ a popular Manipur festival, on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In response, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the state government has formally proposed to the SNA for the inscription of ‘Lai-Haraoba’ on UNESCO’s prestigious list.

The Lai-Haraoba, a traditional Meitei religious festival featuring ritual dances and musical theatre, is celebrated annually in honor of the forest deities (Umang Lais).

To move forward, Singh chaired a meeting on Wednesday with the Committee for Preparing the Synopsis, discussing the necessary steps for the recommendation to SNA and UNESCO for the festival’s inclusion.

On social media, Singh commended the committee’s efforts, adding, “We will continue to work together to ensure that our traditions are passed down to future generations, keeping the spirit of Lai-Haraoba alive.”

This initiative follows the inclusion of Manipuri Sankirtana, a Meitei cultural art form, in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list on December 4, 2013.