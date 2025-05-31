Imphal: As Manipur continues to battle severe flooding and widespread devastation, the state government on Saturday issued an urgent flood advisory detailing crucial precautionary measures for public safety.

An official statement from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, DIPR Manipur, confirmed that numerous houses, offices, and institutions have been inundated due to breaches in the riverbanks. Similarly, reports of landslides are coming in from many of the state’s hill districts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The state, in its advisory, urged the residents to avoid areas prone to waterlogging, stay away from riverfronts with high water levels, and not remain in vulnerable structures. It is also critical to steer clear of landslide-prone areas.

It stated that to ensure accurate information, the public should not believe in rumors, but instead confirm any news with competent authorities and remain calm.

“For emergencies, note or save emergency numbers issued by the District Administration and State Government”, the advisory stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The State Government asserted that during this challenging time, citizens should help one another and pool resources where possible, and stay updated with all instructions and announcements it makes.

Furthermore, the advisory stresses the importance of avoiding unnecessary travel. Such movements can create traffic congestion and hamper emergency services by disrupting the timely transportation of relief materials and essential machinery.

According to a weather forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre in Imphal, heavy to very heavy, or even extremely heavy, rainfall is likely to persist in isolated places until June 1, 2025.

Notably, Manipur has been experiencing significant adverse effects from this heavy rainfall, including severe waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas.

The state is also witnessing landslides, mudslides, and landslips, alongside breaches in riverbanks. These conditions are causing temporary traffic disruptions due to waterlogging and uprooted trees.