Manipur: UNLF sympathiser arrested with arms cache in Bishnupur

Imphal: Manipur police commandos, in coordination with central security forces, arrested a suspected sympathiser of a banned separatist group during an intelligence-led operation in Bishnupur district.

The arrest was confirmed in a police statement released on Saturday.

The individual, identified as 53-year-old Wayenbam Bijoy Meitei, was taken into custody from his residence at Heigrujam Mamang Leikai, under Nambol police station, on Friday afternoon.

Authorities believe Meitei to be a sympathiser of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF), which serves as the political wing of the banned Manipur People’s Army (MPA).

During the operation, the police recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition based on information provided by the accused. Among the seized items were an AK-56 rifle with a magazine, a .303 rifle fitted with a telescopic scope, an empty 7.62 mm magazine, and fifteen rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Meitei under relevant sections of the law. Both the accused and the confiscated materials have been forwarded to the appropriate court for further legal proceedings.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region, especially in the face of ongoing threats posed by insurgent elements.