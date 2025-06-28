Manipur UNLF

Imphal: The Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF), currently engaged in peace talks, slammed the central and Manipur governments for spotlighting the outfit, particularly after the recent arrest of its central committee member (CCM).

In a statement, the UNLF-P denied the Manipur police’s allegations of arms smuggling against its CCM, Sinam Pankhei, also known as Somendro, and urged the governments to immediately stop putting the outfit in the spotlight.

Police claimed the gang operated clandestinely in the greater Imphal area, leading to four arrests: Sinam Somendro Metei (43) @ Pankhei @ Richards of Thangmeiband, Imphal West district (identified as a cadre of UNLF-P), Lanchemba Nongthomba (24) of Nongmeibung Ayangpalli, Imphal East district, RK. Abothe Singh (33) @ Rohit of Singjamei Chirom Leikai, Imphal West district, Bishwanath Thokchom (21) of Kongpal Mutum Leikai, Imphal East district.

Police reported the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, including various pistols (Smith & Wesson, Sig Sauer, Glock, JD Taurus, Falcon, M-20 Falcon, Keltec, Beretta), extra live pistol rounds, mobile phones, and wireless handsets.

In a detailed statement, the UNLF-P directly challenged the Manipur police’s assertions. The outfit claimed that the Peace Monitoring Committee (PMC), formed in line with the peace agreement the Government of India and the UNLF-P signed on November 29, 2023, in New Delhi, approved the issuance of four of the seized pistols to its security officers.

The UNLF-P further stated that two other seized weapons, the JD Taurus pistol (7.65 mm) and the Falcon Cal (7.62mm), were license guns.

Regarding the Keltec pistol (.32mm), Beretta pistol, and FN Browning pistol, the outfit claimed police seized them while its members were preparing them for storage in its armoury.

However, the UNLF-P disputed the police’s claim concerning the M-20 Falcon pistol, asserting that the police did not seize it from its CCM, and it has no connection to the outfit.

Furthermore, the outfit also expressed its concern over the police’s “habit of arresting people first and then concocting charges for reward”.