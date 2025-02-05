Imphal: A new Manipur University syllabus will be framed to suit the ‘National Credit Framework‘ (NCrF) which aims to bring the entire education system, from school to university, into the academic ‘credit’ regime.

This was announced by the Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Prof. N. Lokendra Singh at a function at Imphal on Wednesday.

For this new initiative, the academic council meeting will be held on February 13 at the University Senate Hall, Imphal.

Stating that all the information will be in the cyberworld, the Vice Chancellor said within a year or two everything relating to the educational matters will be under the control of the DigiLocker.

All information will be uploaded in the DigitLokcer which is a platform for issuance and verification of documents & certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical documents.

There will be several blocks in the cyberworld and no information will be lost. In the event of loss, it will be retrieved soon by various cyber technologies, he said.

Now we will have completely different from the educational examination system, he said adding that slowly and gradually our students will be getting facilities of their mark sheets, their certificates, with just a tick of a bottom at the fingertips of any student at his or her laptop.

There are around 68,000 students registered in the different affiliated colleges of this university.