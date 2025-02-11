Imphal: An orientation program on iGOT Karmayogi Platform was organized at Manipur University (MU) on Sunday at the Court Hall of the University.

The event was organized with an aim to create awareness on iGOT Karmayogi Platform among non-teaching employees, preparing and upskilling them to tackle new challenges in today’s work environment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking at the event, Punsiba Toijam, Assistant Registrar and Nodal Officer, iGOT Karmayogi Platform, highlighted the importance of iGOT Karmayogi Platform in bringing efficiency in today’s technology-driven workplace.

He urged university employees to embrace change through upskilling and training to compete with other premiere institutions.

Prof. W Chandbabu Singh, Registrar, Manipur University, illuminated on iGOT Karmayogi platform, a government initiative in providing online and offline trainings at the comfort of their workplace for better performance and efficiency in this challenging world.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He further pointed out that knowledge, attitude, skill and habit (KASH) are prerequisites in today’s global workforce.

He also urged the non-teaching staff to inculcate habit of taking up new courses, enhancing productivity and relevance in the work environment.

Further highlighting the importance of technology-driven work environment, he expressed his keen interest to launch e-office to facilitate administrative work.

Addressing the gathering, Tokpam Shantikumar Singh, Controller of Examinations, Manipur University, urged the participants to take full advantage of iGOT Karmayogi platform, which has been empowering government employees since the time of its inception.

iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) is a digital platform for government employees, designed to enhance their learning and development throughout their careers.

The orientation program paved the way for university to become more dynamic in responding to the changing work environment.

The program benefited attendees and non-teaching employees of the university.