Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC), the leading Naga organization in the region, presented a memorandum to Manipur’s Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, during his first visit to Senapati district on Saturday.

The memorandum calls for several actions, including halting the ongoing border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Kamjong and Tengnoupal districts, the revocation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), and the cancellation of the recent creation of seven new districts in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The UNC also seeks the Governor’s intervention in the tripartite talks involving the Government of Manipur, the Government of India, and the rollback of the newly formed districts.

The memorandum stresses the need for the central government to engage sincerely in resolving the long-standing Indo-Naga political issues, proposing a logical resolution based on the Framework Agreement. This would ensure a permanent solution to various regional challenges and foster peace across the North-Eastern states of India.

The UNC emphasized the importance of respecting the historical and traditional boundaries of the Naga people and called for peaceful coexistence with mutual respect. Regarding the ongoing conflict in Manipur, the organization assured the Governor of its full support in his efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The memorandum outlines five critical points: 1) Addressing the historical injustice caused by the arbitrary Indo-Myanmar border, 2) Preventing the disruption of peaceful coexistence between Nagas in India and Myanmar, 3) Scrapping the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and halting the border fencing construction, 4) Advocating for respect of historical and traditional boundaries, and 5) Pushing for tripartite discussions to reverse the creation of new districts.