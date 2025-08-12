Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga organisation in the region, sought the cooperation of all Nagas and civil outfits to launch an agitation against the unilateral abrogation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the construction of border fencing in the Naga homeland along the Indo-Myanmar border.

This followed the expiry of a 20-day ultimatum that the UNC had served to the central and state governments. The UNC held an emergency presidential council meeting on Monday in Senapati and resolved to announce the mode of agitation within a fortnight, a statement said on Tuesday.

The UNC stated that a series of agitations, demonstrations, public rallies, and several memoranda and press statements had been submitted to the government through democratic means. However, the government has not given any positive response to date, the statement added.

In this regard, the UNC urged all its constituent units, subordinate units, and associate units, including the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), the Naga Women’s Union (NWU), and the Naga community at large, to mobilize their resources, rally the community, and prepare for the challenges ahead.

Notably, the Indian government’s decision to scrap the FMR and construct border fencing along the India-Myanmar border aims to enhance national security and manage demographic changes in the northeastern states.

The FMR, in effect since 1968, allowed individuals residing within 16 km of the border to cross freely without visas.

However, this decision has sparked controversy and opposition from various stakeholders, including border communities, the Nagas, and the Kukis, as well as state governments.