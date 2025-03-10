Manipur: Ukhrul museum fire destroys naga folk tale sculptures



Imphal: Blazes at the museum constructed at the Shimreishang-Maitonphi Park in Phungcham village of Ukhrul district, Manipur, destroyed the entire collection of Naga folk tale sculptures, officials have confirmed on Monday.

Report says, the blaze that occurred in the afternoon on Sunday, burned down many important items, including the engraved sculptures of the Naga folk tale lovers, ‘Ashang and Aton’ installed inside the museum .

The Convener of the Yangreiram Beautification Society (YBS), Rathing Horam, said that the local villagers had installed the sculpture of the two legendary lovers (Ashang & Aton) in the traditional mini museum on May 11, 2018.

The Tangkhul Nagas in Manipur honour Ashang and Aton as the legendary figures in a widely beloved folk tale, representing an immortal love story. They have established a park and statue to commemorate them.

They are the protagonists of a Tangkhul folk tale, a story of an immortal love that is well-known among the Tangkhul people, he added.

Rathing Horam said, “this is a big loss for society and the nation. Many people, particularly the Tangkhul Nagas of the region, use this museum for education. It will take a long time to reconstruct the museum”.

According to a statement issued by Secretary YBS, Iping Zimik, the wildfire completely burned down the traditional mini museum while YBS members were clearing and burning the trash in the park. A strong wind spread the fire, which burned down the traditional mini museum.