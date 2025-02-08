Manipur: Two suspected opium couriers arrested in Kangpokpi

Imphal: Two suspected opium couriers were arrested along with 643 grams of opium near a secluded hill range in Kangpokpi, Manipur on Friday.

A report from the Manipur Control Room stated that after getting intelligence input, a joint team from the central and state forces raided the hill range of Lanka village in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the three-hour-long operation, the joint team arrested two individuals, namely, Maniraj (35) and Yam Bahadur (49), both residents of Bajagra village, Kangpokpi District.

The arrests and seizures were made along with 20 numbers of khaini cases containing suspected opium (Kani) weighing 642.09 grams in total, along with the weight of the cases.

The report added that a case in this regard has been registered against the arrested couriers for further investigation under the relevant legal proceedings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!