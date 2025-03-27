Imphal: Security forces apprehended two active cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Top Makha Leikai near Shagolsem Pukhri under Porompat police station in Imphal East District.

The police arrested Wangkheirakpam Romeo Meitei @ Baruni (44) and Thokchom Nepolian Singh @ Abothe (22) for their involvement in anti-social activities in the Imphal areas.

They recovered a sheet of the Demand Letter from the Kangleipak Communist Party (Red Army), Rs. 11,800 in cash, and a two-wheeler from their possession.

The arrestees were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Interestingly, the arrests and seizures occurred when the proscribed PREPAK on March 26, 2025, celebrated its 45th Red Army Uprising Day at the party’s central headquarters, general headquarters, 707 mobile battalions, tactical headquarters, base areas, transit camps, and training centers.

According to a statement issued by Mangal Khuman, publicity officer, department of Publicity and Propaganda, Prepak, the outfit, and its Red Army offered a revolutionary salute with the deepest respects to all revolutionary fighters who have laid down their lives in the course of the liberation movement and all those people who have died due to oppression and atrocities committed by India.

The Prepak pledged that the Red Army would relentlessly pursue liberation until they achieved their cherished goal.

The PREPAK Interim Council Chairman graced the celebration held at the central headquarters as the chief guest. Established in 1980, Prepak is fighting for the restoration of the lost sovereignty of the Manipur kingdom. Princely nation Manipur merged with the Union of India in 1949.