Imphal: Manipur police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the stabbing death of a 23-year-old Meitei, Salai Thiyam, also called Leo, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four as of Sunday.

All the arrested individuals were remanded to police custody until July 14 for a proper investigation after being produced before the chief judicial magistrate, the police reported on Sunday.

Meitei Salai Thiyam (21), son of Th Kanina of Govindajee Road Palace Compound in Imphal East district, succumbed to injuries suffered in a stabbing by a girl following a heated argument at Thanga Khunjem under Keibul police station on July 6.

The accused girl, Loitongbam Pinky Devi (20), daughter of (late) Nilamani of Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai in Imphal West district, and her male companion, Leishangthem Lanchenba Singh (20), son of (late) Loken of Hiyangthang Makha Leikai of the same district, surrendered to the police in this case. The weapon used to commit the crime was also surrendered to the police.

Furthermore, the police have also arrested Lamabam Taibanganbi (27), son of (late) Amuchou of Nagamapal Kangjabi Machin, and Yumlembam Kelvin (23), son of Y Allen of Palace Compound, near Advance Hospital. They were arrested for allegedly accompanying the victim on the fateful day, the police said.

Meanwhile, Th Karuni (57), mother of the victim Salai Thiyam, appealed to the concerned officials for strict legal action against the accused.

Talking to the media, she expressed that she does not trust anyone who went with her son on that fateful day.