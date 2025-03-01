Imphal: Officials warned two Kuki village chiefs from Wakan Ridge and Mark Hills Ridge areas in Kangpokpi district, near Imphal East, for violating the peace process initiated by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The warning followed a gun attack allegedly carried out by miscreants from the Kuki-Zo community on devotees at Kongba Maru Laipham temple in Imphal East during a ritual on Friday morning.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This marked the first instance of gunfire since the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur on February 13, with the Governor overseeing the state’s affairs.

The Governor also issued a final warning for the surrender of illegally possessed weapons at public places across the state.

In response to the firing incident aimed at disrupting the temple’s prayer rituals, the Manipur police summoned the Kuki INPI-Saikul and village chiefs from Kuki villages in the Wakan area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The chiefs received stern warnings to avoid causing further disturbances, with officials stating that severe action would follow if such incidents occurred again.

The names of the two chiefs remain withheld.

The police report further stated that in connection with the firing, security forces alerted the area, conducted combing operations, sanitized the area, and dominated the region in Wakan Ridge and Mark Hills Ridge.

No arrests have been made so far. Authorities continue to intensify efforts to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Operations and area domination will persist to maintain peace and tranquility in the region.

Authorities briefed security forces to remain vigilant and take effective action if any further violations occur.