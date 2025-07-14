Imphal: Three rebels from different underground splinter groups, mainly operating in the vulnerable areas of the valley districts of Manipur, were arrested by a joint team of central and state security forces in parallel operations on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Police said they arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba City Meitei) from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai Moirangpalli under Thoubal Police Station, Thoubal district.

He was identified as Singam Kabikanta Meitei (33) of Thoubal Wangkhem Mamang Leikai, Thoubal district. He was involved in extortion activities targeting government employees in the district.

Police seized a red Honda Activa two-wheeler and one 36 HE hand grenade

In a parallel operation, police apprehended another cadre of the KCP (Meeyamgee Feengang Lanmee) from Hapta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound in Imphal East district.

He was identified as Athokpam Sunil, also known as Langamba and Lelin (43), of Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, Imphal East district. He was also involved in extorting businessmen. Three mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

During the third operation, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei) from Mayang Imphal Bengoon Makha Leikai, Imphal West district. The accused, Khullakpam Ayajuddin, also known as Arish (40), of Bengoon Loukok, Imphal West district, was involved in extortion activities in the general area of Mayang Imphal.

A mobile phone with a SIM card and an Aadhaar card were also seized.