Manipur: Two insurgents killed in Indo-Myanmar border clash

Imphal: An 18-year-old activist of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Pro), Lance Corporal Maibam Naotonba, and a cadre of the outlawed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Lt. Angom Ingo, lost their lives in a gunfight along the Manipur-Myanmar border on March 25.

The clash occurred during a confrontation involving revolutionary fighters from Manipur (Kangleipak) and the Kuki National Army (Burma), who were reportedly assisted by Indian forces.

In a joint condolence message, PREPAK-Pro, UNLF-K, and KYKL expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended their solidarity to the bereaved families, friends, and well-wishers of the two martyred revolutionaries.

Naotonba had joined PREPAK-Pro in December 2023, while Angom Ingo became part of KYKL in early 2007.

The statement noted that their deaths were not only a significant loss for their respective organizations but also for the larger revolutionary movement in Manipur. The message emphasized that the void left by their passing would be difficult to fill.

