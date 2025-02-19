Imphal: A team of central para-military personnel dismantled two illegal check posts allegedly used by anti-socials, thereby giving free movement of common vehicles on the NH-102 in Manipur.

The illegal structures constructed between Pallel to Moreh along the NH -102 in Manipur’s Kakching and Tengnoupal districts were reportedly destroyed by the Assam Rifles based on the input that the anti-socials are collecting illegal taxes from the common vehicles.

On Wednesday, the officials said that the destructions came on Tuesday after the Assam Rifles organized a security meeting to discuss with the locals about the prevailing security situation and address the concerns of residents.

A defense wing statement stated that the event attended by representatives of the village council from several nearby villages, commenced with a welcome address by the officials of Assam Rifles, followed by a concise update to the village authorities on the prevailing security situation in the region.

The report added that extensive patrolling activities were also conducted along the NH-102 from Pallel to Moreh, Manipur Myanmar border to secure the area and prevent any potential activities by miscreant.

