Manipur: Two held with 31 kg ganja at Imphal Airport

Imphal: Customs officials and airport security intercepted two passengers bound for New Delhi from Imphal International Airport in Manpur with over 31 kgs of suspected ganja on Saturday.

Customs officials and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted the two passengers while scanning the passengers’ items of luggage at the baggage scan.

Three packets covered with black-coloured polythene bags inside different suitcases were recovered from the suspects.

Upon further checking, 31.68 kg of ganja was recovered from three suitcases.

The illegal items were concealed in vacuum-sealed plastic pouches.

The accused were identified as Rojit Chongtham (34) of Tera Lukram Leikai, Imphal West district, and Sarangthem Dingku Singh (25) of Kakching Khunou Thingnam Bokul Leikai, Kakching district.

The arrest and seizures were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

They were detained for further interrogation and later handed over to the Customs Division, Imphal, for legal action.