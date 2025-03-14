Imphal: In the last 24 hours, security forces apprehended one alleged cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front-Koireng group (UNLF-K) along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

While the security forces also netted a suspected activist of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREP) in the southern Kakching district, the police said.

Security Forces apprehended the suspected cadre of UNLF (K), identified as Moirangtham Ricky Singh (22) from the General Area between Border Pillar 85 and 86 under Tengnoupal police station in Manipur in Tengnoupal District.

The arrested individual is a resident of Khurai Chairenthong, Imphal East District.

Manipur Police also arrested one active cadre of PREPAK, identified as Laishram Bishorjit Meitei @ Yuremba (33) of Sekmaijin Mayai Leikai from Sekmaijin Ningolkhong area under Hiyanglam-PS, Kakching District.

Police arrested him for his alleged involvement in extortion from the general public of Kakching.