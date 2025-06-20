Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested two individuals in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts for allegedly extorting money from the public by fraudulently claiming close ties to valley-based underground groups, an official stated on Friday.

According to the official, police arrested the individuals during intelligence-based operations in Manipur’s Thoubal and Bishnupur districts over the past 24 hours.

During the operation, police arrested Nameirakpam Dhamen Singh (49), alias Meitei, a resident of Bashikhong Khudekpi Mamang Leikai, Imphal East District, from Kwakta Terakhongshangbi Bazar while actively engaged in extortion activities, targeting the general public, local businessmen, and even government offices.

The official asserted that Dhamen associated with the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

In a separate operation, police arrested Thoudam Doren Singh (32), alias Saphaba, of Thoudam Mamang Leikai, Thoubal District, from Sekmaijing Khunou in Kakching District. Doren had been posing as an associate of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), the official noted.

Police confirmed that the arrested individuals extorted money from the general public, wholesale dealers, mobile shops, oil pumps, and hardware shops across the valley area.

The official added that from their possession the police recovered Sixty-nine (69) rounds of .303 mm live ammunition, eighteen (18) rounds of 7.62 mm SLR live ammunition, Sixteen (16) rounds of 9 mm live ammunition, Six (6) rounds of .32 mm live ammunition, Three (3) 12 Bore Cartridges, Thirteen (13) .303 ammunition chargers, One (1) INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) magazine, One (1) silver Hyundai i10 car bearing registration number MN06L-3595, along with its vehicle registration card, Two (2) mobile phones along with two (2) Jio SIM cards, and One (1) black wallet containing an Aadhaar card.