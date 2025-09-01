Imphal: Manipur police arrested two volunteers of the Arambai Tenggol (AT), a Meitei socio-cultural organization, for allegedly trafficking weapons for prejudicial activities.

Police recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, a vehicle used for transporting weapons, and incriminating documents from their unauthorized possession.

The police reported on Monday that the arrests and weapons seizure took place within the past thirty-six hours.

Police later identified the arrested activists as Laishram Tondomba Singh, aged twenty-seven, a resident of Ward number two, Wangjing Lamding Bazar, Thoubal District, and Tourangbam Amarjit Meitei, aged twenty, also known as Yaima from Lamding Mamang Leikai, Thoubal District.

Police arrested them on Sunday in Imphal West district.

Reportedly, they possessed illegal arms for trafficking and carried out prejudicial activities.

Police seized seven HK33 rifles, two M4A1 CARBINE guns, two GLOCK .45 auto pistols along with four magazines, twenty-eight empty magazines of HK33 rifles, eight empty magazines of M4A1 CARBINE guns, one hundred point forty-five rounds of ammunition in four cases, two luggage bags, four mobile handsets, two wallets containing four thousand four hundred and thirty rupees, two Aadhaar cards, and one four-wheeler along with its key from their possession.

The police added that the court remanded the arrestees to nine days of police custody.