Imphal: Two alleged members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Noyon group) who were allegedly involved in extortion activities in the Imphal East District were arrested on Sunday along with a four-wheeler, two mobile phones, and two wallets, the police said.

Based on intelligence sources, a combined team of Manipur police commandos and central security forces raided a hideout at Sawombung Gate near the Forest office under Lamlai police station in the Imphal East District on Sunday morning.

The three-year-long anti-insurgency operation ended with the arrests of two members of the outfit, KCP (Noyon).

The arrested individuals are later identified as Shagolshem Lemba Meitei (43) and Shagolshem Romen Meitei (40), both residents of Loushangkhong Makha Leikai, Imphal East District.

The arrests were made in connection with their involvement in extortion activities targeting various establishments, shops, pharmacies, godowns, Oil pumps, etc, for raising their party fund.

The team seized one four-wheeler, two mobile phones, and two wallets from their possession.

A case has been registered at Lamlai Police Station for thorough investigation, the police added.