Guwahati: Ahead of the Supreme Court judges’ scheduled visit to Manipur on March 22, the Manipur Tribals Forum Delhi (MTFD) has written to the judges and the Supreme Court Registry, urging them to include the “tribal point of view” in their agenda.

The Kuki-Zo civil society organization has also requested a separate meeting with tribal leaders and victims, without the presence of officials or other authorities, to allow them to speak freely about their concerns.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Justice N Kotiswar Singh Manipur Supreme Court

According to a statement from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), a delegation of six Supreme Court judges, led by Justice B.R. Gavai, will visit Manipur as part of an outreach program for those affected by the ongoing crisis. The delegation includes Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, M.M. Sundresh, K.V. Viswanathan, and N. Kotiswar Singh.

In its letter, the MTFD emphasized that previous visits were planned and monitored by state authorities, making it crucial for the judges to independently assess the tribal perspective. The forum also expressed frustration over the delay in hearing their petitions, despite repeated appeals to the court.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Supreme Court judges to visit Manipur relief camps

The letter highlighted the dire situation in tribal areas, stating that none of the 197 villages and over 7,000 homes destroyed during the conflict had been rebuilt, despite a Supreme Court directive issued on July 11, 2023. As a result, many tribal people continue to live in relief camps.

The MTFD also called for the enforcement of the court’s earlier order to reconstruct and restore the affected villages. Additionally, it requested details on FIRs, chargesheets, arrests, and the status of trials from the Supreme Court-appointed committee led by former DGP D.D. Padsalgikar.

Also Read: Manipur: Four Kuki arrested with extortion money

Furthermore, the forum urged the immediate arrest of members of groups like Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun, whom they accused of spreading violence and hate speech, citing video evidence submitted to the court showing them wielding automatic weapons.

The MTFD welcomed the Supreme Court’s visit, expressing hope that their concerns would finally be addressed.