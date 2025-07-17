Imphal: A 34-year-old tribal man lost his life after being swept away by a mudslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Sonminthang, son of Paogin and a resident of Old Phaisat village under Henglep Sub-Division, was found along the banks of the Mimva River early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred when Sonminthang and his father were asleep in a hut at their jhum field. A sudden mudslide, triggered by heavy rains, swept through the area and carried them into the river. While the father, Paogin, escaped without injuries, the son was swept away by the current.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in the past two days has triggered multiple landslides in Manipur’s Noney district, leading to a complete disruption of traffic along National Highway-37, the vital road link connecting Imphal with Silchar via Jiribam.

According to official sources, the first landslide occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at Longchum, followed by a second major mudslide at Ramkhul village.

The affected highway sections have left numerous vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities to Imphal and oil tankers under security escort, stranded at various points. Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction toward Jiribam are also stuck near Noney.

Officials from the road construction agency, ABCI, have inspected the affected sites. Restoration work is currently underway with the deployment of excavators and dumper trucks to clear the debris and reopen the route.

In a related development, floodwaters have also impacted the Khoupum Dam area in Noney district, located about 80 kilometers from Imphal. Officials reported that approximately 30 hectares of standing paddy fields in Longsai village and surrounding areas of Khoupum Valley are submerged.

Power supply in several villages of the district has been disrupted due to damage to infrastructure, including uprooted electric poles. The Leimatak River is reportedly flowing above the danger mark, adding to concerns of further flooding in the region.