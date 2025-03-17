Manipur: Traffic police tighten rules during Yaoshang festival

Imphal: On the third day of Yaoshang, Manipur’s biggest festival, traffic police checked 500 vehicles, issued 150 challans, and collected fines totaling Rs 2.97 lakh, officials reported on Monday.

The festival, which is set to conclude on March 18, has prompted heightened traffic enforcement to ensure road safety.

The Traffic Control Police Wing has implemented strict measures to prevent accidents related to drunken driving, overspeeding, reckless driving, violating traffic signals, triple riding, underage driving, and riding without helmets.

Special traffic checking teams were stationed at key intersections and high-risk zones across Imphal, including Singjamei, Kwakeithel, Keishampat, Moirangkhom, and Khwairamban Bazaar.

These teams focused on identifying and penalizing rule violators to reduce accidents and fatalities caused by careless driving. As part of their public advisory, the traffic police urged motorists to follow road safety rules strictly. They have warned against drunken driving, speeding, jumping signals, street racing, and dangerous maneuvers.

Additionally, performing stunts or reckless driving has been strictly prohibited, and motorists have been advised to use designated parking spaces to prevent congestion and maintain smooth traffic flow.

Two-wheeler riders and pillion riders must wear helmets, while triple riding has been banned. Vehicle owners have also been instructed not to allow minors or unauthorized individuals to drive.

The use of mobile phones while driving has been discouraged to avoid distractions, ensuring safer roads during the festivities. Authorities have urged the public to celebrate Yaoshang responsibly and contribute to a safe and enjoyable environment for all.