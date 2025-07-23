Imphal: The Manipur Traffic Police, in a significant drive to curb motor vehicle offences, detained over 120 individuals and collected a total of Rs 1,28,500 in fines during the past 24 hours.

Officials reported on Wednesday that law enforcement personnel issued 86 challans to motor vehicle offenders, contributing Rs 1,28,500 to the state exchequer in fines on Tuesday.

As part of the drive, police also detained 19 vehicles for violating various traffic rules, such as driving without a valid Registration Certificate (RC), absence of number plates, and other offences. Additionally, tinted films were removed from 12 vehicles.

In a related action, traffic police detained 20 two-wheelers for similar violations, including driving without an RC and missing number plates. Tinted films were also removed from nine of these vehicles.

The enforcement drives were carried out across the valley districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

Meanwhile, police, in coordination with central security forces, facilitated the movement of 383 vehicles carrying essential goods along NH-37 on the same day. Officials further reported that strict security measures had been implemented at vulnerable locations, and security convoys were deployed along sensitive stretches to ensure the safe passage of vehicles.

A total of 111 nakas/checkpoints were set up across various districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, resulting in the detention of six individuals at these checkpoints.