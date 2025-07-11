Imphal: The Manipur Traffic Police collected RS 1.21 lakh in fines within the past 24 hours as part of a statewide crackdown on motor vehicle violations.

According to an official report released Friday, authorities issued 67 challans to offenders on Thursday, bolstering the state exchequer.

In addition, 20 two-wheelers were detained for violations such as lacking registration certificates and missing number plates. Tinted films were also removed from nine vehicles found in violation of legal norms.

The enforcement drives were carried out across several valley districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

Meanwhile, in coordination with central security forces, the police facilitated the safe movement of 234 vehicles transporting essential commodities along National Highway 37. Enhanced security arrangements were put in place, with a security convoy deployed through sensitive zones to ensure smooth and safe passage.

To tighten security across the state, a total of 111 checkpoints were set up in various districts, covering both hill and valley regions. Notably, no detentions were reported at these checkpoints during the day’s operations.