Manipur to restore historic 250-year-old Langthabal palace

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that his government will restore the historic Langthabal Palace, a structure nearly 250 years old that once served as the capital of the Manipur kingdom.

The restoration project, estimated to cost Rs 25 crore, will include relocating a portion of the palace currently occupied by the Assam Rifles since the British era. The force will be moved to another location to make way for the restoration efforts.

Singh also mentioned that a committee of university professors will be formed to guide the restoration work, ensuring it remains true to the palace’s historical significance.

Langthabal Palace, located in Imphal West district on a hillock near the road leading to Myanmar, holds immense cultural and historical value. The palace served as the capital of the Manipur kingdom under Maharaja Bhagyachandra from 1779 to 1796.

His son, Maharaja Gambhir Singh, shifted to the palace in 1827 after liberating Manipur from Burmese occupation. The palace remained the capital of Manipur until 1844. It was here that Maharaja Gambhir Singh passed away in 1834.

In addition to the restoration of the palace, the Chief Minister also announced a rejuvenation project for the nearby Chandranadi, a water channel built in the 18th century. The project, with an initial cost of Rs 10 crore, aims to preserve this vital water source and enhance the cultural heritage surrounding the palace.

During the event, Singh took the opportunity to reflect on the historical importance of Maharaja Gambhir Singh, who played a crucial role in freeing Manipur from seven years of Burmese occupation.

The Treaty of Yandaboo, signed in 1826, recognized Manipur as a sovereign kingdom. Singh emphasized that the restoration of Langthabal Palace was part of the broader effort to preserve the state’s rich history.

In his address, Singh also raised concerns about the lack of historical documentation in the state. To address this, he revealed plans to release a General Knowledge book titled ‘Know Your Manipur’ on January 21, Statehood Day, which will offer detailed information about the state’s history.

Furthermore, a 22-minute film titled ‘Chahi Taret Khuntakpa’ (Seven Years’ Devastation), focusing on the period of Burmese occupation, will be aired on the History Channel.

The Chief Minister also announced the production of a full-length film on the same subject, as well as a short film on the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891, with government funding to support the projects.

Singh also addressed the ongoing unrest in the state, highlighting the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, when the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status was opposed. The CM acknowledged the complexities surrounding the issue but emphasized that violence was not the solution to such differences.