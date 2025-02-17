Imphal: The titular king of Manipur and also a Member of the Parliament of the state in the Rajya Sabha, Leishemba Sanajaoba, and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, held discussions about the prevailing situation in the state, which is currently under President’s Rule, at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

This meeting marked the first discussion between the two leaders since Manipur came under President’s Rule following the suspension of the state assembly on February 13.

Notably, on February 11, 2025, during the Zero Hour, Sanajaoba informed Parliament and urged the government to ensure the proper implementation of the 1949 Manipur Merger Agreement.

Stressing the importance of addressing the historical and political concerns arising from the agreement, Sanajaoba highlighted Article 8, which he said is vital for Manipur’s socio-economic, cultural, and political upliftment.

However, no adequate provisions or safeguards have been put in place to date. He urged the government to take necessary steps to address these concerns.

During the meeting, the titular king was accompanied by his wife and son.