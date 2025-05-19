Imphal: Three tribal villages in the Jiribam district along the Assam-Manipur border are set to receive focused attention for sustainable development under a central government initiative, officials announced on Monday.

The officials stated that the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, is channeling its efforts through the District Administration of Jiribam to uplift these communities.

Spearheaded by the Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam, Krishna Kumar, IAS, continuous efforts are underway to ensure the sustainable development of tribal communities under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), officials asserted.

Officials further stated that this ambitious initiative by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has identified three key tribal villages in Jiribam for targeted development: Jairolpokpi, Chotobekra, and Bhutangkhal.

Notably, the District Administration and various concerned line departments have already initiated a range of schemes and programs in these villages, covering crucial aspects of rural life.

These include the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for housing, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for employment, Kishan Credit Card (KCC) for farmers, PM KISAN for income support, and various social welfare pension schemes (IGOAPS, IGWPS, IGDPS).

Authorities are also implementing initiatives in child development (ICDS), financial inclusion (Jan Dhan Account), healthcare (Ayushman Bharat/PM-JAY), insurance (PMSBY), water access (Jal Jeevan Mission), and essential documentation (Aadhar Card, Ration Card, Caste Certificate, Domicile Certificate).

Officials noted that, recognizing that gaps may still exist in the reach and impact of these schemes, the District Administration is actively working to assess the saturation levels in the identified villages.

Under the close supervision of Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar, the concerned line departments in Jiribam have commenced coordinated efforts to effectively deliver the benefits of various schemes to the residents of Jairolpokpi, Chotobekra, and Bhutangkhal.

Furthermore, the authority has planned a special drive for these three villages. This drive will focus on enhancing awareness among the villagers about the different available schemes and programs, the officials affirmed.

The officials added that it will also serve as a platform to identify any remaining gaps in implementation, which the relevant line departments under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) will then address through collaborative action.