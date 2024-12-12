Manipur: Three PREPAK-P cadres arrested for extortion in Thoubal

Imphal: A combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested three suspected cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-P) from Thoubal.

They were apprehended in an operation based on specific inputs.

One HE hand grenade, five demand letters, three mobile phones with SIM cards, and one Honda bike were recovered from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

The suspects were allegedly involved in the extortion drives.

They were arrested from a hideout in Thoubal Athokpam village under the Thoubal police station.

The apprehended persons were identified as Nambram Indrajit Singh (22), Rajkumar Mohen Sana (21), and Warepam Albert Meitei alias Thoi (21).

The police said they also recovered some “objectionable” items from the accused.