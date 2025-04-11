Manipur: Three militants arrested for extortion and arms trafficking

Imphal: Central security forces and Manipur Police arrested three active cadres involved in anti-social activities during separate raids on Thursday.

According to the Manipur Police Control Room, the arrested individuals were linked to extortion and the illegal transportation of arms and ammunition.

The first arrest was made at Kairang Chingya Awang Leikai in Imphal East district, where 21-year-old Md. Israk Khan, alias Popo, a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War group, was apprehended from his residence.

In another operation, Oinam Rabichandra Singh (33), an active member of the Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup/Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, was nabbed near the FCI Godown in Sawombung under Lamlai Police Station. Singh hails from Lamjao Makha Leikai in Kakching District.

The third arrest involved Mutum Kamei Badal (40) of Uchathol, Jiribam District, a member of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army. He was detained on Ngariyan Yairipok Road near Chingyang Lairembi Ima Keithel in Imphal East District.

Authorities recovered three mobile phones and several incriminating documents from the arrested individuals. Investigations are ongoing.