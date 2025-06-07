Imphal: Security forces arrested three insurgents affiliated with two different Manipur Valley-based underground outfits, police reported on Saturday.

The first arrest was made in Bishnupur district’s Wangoo Samushang area under Kumbi Police Station, where security forces detained Wahengbam Herojit Singh (also known as Ilu or Bobo), aged 31, of Wangoo Ahallup Santipur.

He is an active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party—People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) and was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public, educational institutions, shopkeepers, and elected representatives within the Kumbi area.

Following his interrogation, security personnel launched another operation in Kakching district’s Elangkhanpokpi Mayai Leikai under Waikhong Police Station. This resulted in the arrest of Sagolshem James Singh (also known as Thoujan), aged 27, also a member of KCP-PWG.

In a third operation, Manipur Police apprehended Paonam Stephen Meitei (also known as Loinaba), aged 23, from Moidangpok Awang Leikai, Imphal West district. He is affiliated with the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) and was arrested from Khumbong Bazar under Patsoi Police Station.

Authorities recovered three mobile phones and an equal number of SIM cards from the suspects. The arrested individuals and seized items were handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.