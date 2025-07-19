Imphal: Manipur Police arrested three individuals in connection with vehicle theft in separate operations conducted over the past 36 hours in Thoubal district.

Two stolen motorcycles were recovered during the course of the investigation.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday, a team from Lilong Police Station conducted a raid at a suspected location near Kaleikhong Oil Pump in Lilong, Thoubal district, based on a tip-off.

Two individuals were arrested during the operation. They have been identified as Md. Achouba (19), a resident of Lilong Sirinthong, and Md Abdul Razak alias Churanthaba (20), a resident of Lilong Makha Leikai. Police recovered one Royal Enfield Guerilla model motorcycle from their possession.

In a separate operation, Khongjom Police arrested another suspect from the area between Sora and Khongjom.

The accused has been identified as Makakmayum Abdul Wahid (34), a resident of Lilong Ushoipokpi Tharaorok. From his possession, police seized: One Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 bearing registration number MN04G 6586,One LL key set.

All three accused are currently in custody. Further investigation is underway.