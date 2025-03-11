Manipur: Three arrested for fraudulent calls to influence MLAs

Imphal: Three alleged fraudsters were arrested by Delhi police in connection with fraudulent telephone calls received by several MLAs in Manipur.

The suspects were flown to Imphal on Tuesday morning and are now in the custody of the Manipur Police’s Cyber Crime Department for further investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The fraudulent calls, made by an individual impersonating BJP leader Jay Shah, were received by some MLAs in the third week of February. The caller tried to influence and mislead the legislators during their efforts to form a new government after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned on February 9.

According to a senior police official, the Manipur Police have filed an FIR under Sections 318(4) & 319(2) of the BNS after the MLAs reported receiving phone calls in which the caller allegedly offered ministerial positions in exchange for a Rs 4 crore bribe. Growing suspicious, the MLAs alerted the authorities.

BJP leaders have denied any involvement, calling it a fraudulent attempt to mislead the legislators. The Manipur government has taken the matter seriously, and an investigation is underway.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!