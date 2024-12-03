Imphal: The Manipur Police arrested three men who claimed to be members of the Arambai Tenggol (AT) for allegedly being involved in extortion in Imphal East.

The operation jointly launched by the police and central forces successfully ended with the recovery of arms, ammunition, a four-wheeler, and incriminating documents.

A police report stated that based on specific information that some armed miscreants were loitering in and around Kshetrigao Sabal Leikai, in Imphal east district to commit “prejudicial activities”, a surprise raid was conducted on Monday.

During the operation, three suspected cadres of the AT were arrested while they were indulging in extortion of money from the general public and government officials of the said areas as well as threatening the general public.

They were later found to be members of AT, a socio-cultural outfit and a radical armed Meitei group in Manipur, the police said.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Ningombam Lemba Singh (25), Mangshatabam Poireinganba Meitei (21) and Laishram Bidyas Singh (21).

The police report further stated that the following illegal items including a Ghatak rifle along with one magazine and 5 live rounds, a .32 Pistol country made with a magazine, three mobile phones, a four-wheeler vehicle, and other incriminating items were recovered from them.